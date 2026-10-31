2026 Audi Q3 And Toyota RAV4 PHEV Underperform In IIHS Updated Moderate Overlap Crash Test

Let's start with the ever-popular Toyota RAV4. The IIHS just released results from the updated moderate overlap crash test for the redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, and neither one earned the highest rating of Good. The RAV4 Hybrid earned the second-highest score of Acceptable, and the RAV4 PHEV earned the second-lowest score of Marginal in this test. Though these two cars are very similar, their different powertrains affect their performance in a variety of ways, including the PHEV's increased curb weight.

These less-than-perfect ratings are based on the way that the RAV4 protects the rear-seat passenger. In the regular RAV4 Hybrid, which earned the second-highest score of Acceptable, the rear passenger dummy recorded injury values that indicate a moderate risk of injury to the head or neck and chest, because the shoulder belt moved too far up toward the dummy's neck, compromising its effectiveness. It earned Acceptable ratings for rear passenger head and neck injuries, chest injuries, and the performance of its rear restraints.

The Marginal-rated RAV4 PHEV faced similar challenges with the performance of the rear-seat restraint system since its shoulder belt also moved toward the dummy's neck, but the lap belt also moved from its ideal position on the pelvis, up onto the abdomen, which increases the risk of abdominal injuries. The latter issue is a common reason why many new cars don't perform well in the updated moderate overlap crash test. When the lap belt remains in its ideal position on the big bony pelvis, it safely restrains the occupant without risking organ damage, but when the lap belt slips and cuts into the unprotected, organ-filled abdomen, it naturally poses additional injury risk.