The 5 Smallest Cars That Still Get IIHS Top Safety Pick Ratings

Gas prices are hitting record highs, average new-car prices set their own records in June at $51,974 (via Automotive News), and average monthly car payments also marked a new peak this year. This is enough to get more new-car shoppers thinking about buying small cars. But even then, they still have to wonder if someone else's large vehicle could kill them in a crash.

Now, there's no fighting physics, which means that, generally speaking, smaller/lighter vehicles are going to get the worst of it in collisions with bigger/heavier ones. That's why small-car shoppers may want to check out 2026 models that received Top Safety Pick ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It shouldn't be too tough, either, since there are only eight of them for 2026: Honda Civic (hatchback only), Hyundai Elantra, Kia K4, Mazda 3 (hatchback and sedan), Nissan Sentra, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (we'll explain later), and Toyota Prius.

These machines qualify by scoring Good ratings in the IIHS crash tests for small and moderate frontal-overlap impacts, as well as for side impacts. They also all scored the necessary Good or Acceptable ratings for their standard headlights and standard pedestrian front-crash prevention tech. Understandably, though, most of the cars here qualified for Top Safety Pick+ honors by getting a Good grade in their pedestrian systems and an Acceptable/Good mark for vehicle-to-vehicle front-crash prevention. We then narrowed things down to the five very smallest options by length, ranking them from longest to shortest. Note that the largest compact cars on our list, the Elantra and K4, earned both Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ ratings, respectively.