'90s Chevy Blazer SUV Folds Like Paper In Crash Test Against Modern Blazer Crossover

A long time ago, all the way back in the year 2009, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a video to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Just a little educational video showing what would happen if you crashed a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air into a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. And even if you've never seen the video, it wouldn't take a psychic to guess how that went — the Malibu drove through the Bel Air so hard, everyone inside would have died. In fact, the Bel Air got destroyed so badly, the IIHS had to go on the record to confirm it hadn't removed the engine before recording the crash.

Thankfully, much like claims that seatbelts are secretly dangerous, you don't hear many people saying that vintage cars were safer anymore. One way or another, those folks seem to have moved on. But claims that older cars are safer in a crash for those inside haven't completely disappeared. These days, though, you're more likely to hear that cars from the 1990s and early 2000s are still new enough to have all the safety features you really need without all the junk you don't.

Is that true? Of course not. But if you still have people in your life who insist that's the case, the IIHS has very conveniently decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its crash test program with a new video, this time crashing a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer SUV into a 2026 Chevy Blazer crossover.