IIHS Launches New Attack In War To Make Heavy-Duty Trucks And Cargo Vans Less Deadly

New cars are safer in crashes than they've ever been (at least for their occupants), but better safety standards didn't just appear out of nowhere. Part of that came from government mandates, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests have played as much, if not more of a role there. To understand just how ridiculously safe new cars are, all you really need to do is read this story about an Ford F-150 driver who survived a fall off a 300-foot cliff. But those are passenger vehicles. The U.S. has different standards for commercial vehicles, and the IIHS has decided its time to test them, too.

We first heard about these plans earlier this year, then in June, the IIHS released the results of its first evaluation focused on comparing safety features. Among cargo vans, the 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 and the electric 2025 Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 stood out as the only ones with effective driver seatbelt reminders. Of the trucks tested, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and 2025 Ford F-350 both passed the seatbelt reminder check, while the 2026 Ram 3500 did not.

Now the IIHS has published the results of its next evaluation in the series: a test of how well each vehicle's crash avoidance systems work. Turns out, "cargo vans and heavy-duty pickups lag behind passenger vehicles when it comes to front crash prevention." The IIHS also wrote that "marginal and poor ratings are common among the first commercial vehicles put through the vehicle-to-vehicle and pedestrian crash avoidance tests. Still, in each test, there is at least one good performer, showing that meeting the challenge is not out of reach for manufacturers." So at least there's that.