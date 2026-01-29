IIHS Unveils New Whiplash Prevention Test That Simulates Getting Rear-Ended At 30 MPH, Rear Head Restraints Remain Untested

In 2025, when asked why the IIHS doesn't actually perform physical rear-end crash tests, an IIHS spokesperson said that "severe rear-end crashes are relatively rare compared with lower-speed impacts. While these higher-severity crashes do occur, ones that do result in fatalities often involve commercial vehicles and are of a severity that can't be addressed by crash testing." They also cited the government's regulatory requirements, which ensure fuel system integrity, which "to some extent ensures that vehicle structures will hold up in a rear impact."

The spokesperson also said that the IIHS is a non-profit with limited resources, so it prefers to focus on the prevention of whiplash-type injuries, which are the most common injury type reported to insurance companies.

The IIHS also forgoes testing rear-seat head restraints for financial reasons, saying, "We'd be able to evaluate fewer vehicles overall if we expanded testing to other seating positions." The IIHS also recently updated its moderate front overlap crash test and did so by evaluating rear seat occupant protection in addition to front seat occupant protection, so if the tests continue to expand, there's at least an outside chance that rear seat whiplash protection will be tested at some point, too. Though the spokesperson raised a good point, "there's always an occupant in the driver seat and so focusing attention on this position in as many models as possible is going to make the biggest difference."