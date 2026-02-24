These 3 Compact SUVs Failed The IIHS's New Whiplash Prevention Test

It's not very often that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or IIHS debuts a new crash test, but as a lifelong crash test fan and automotive safety stickler, I'm excited to share more about the newest test, the IIHS launches new whiplash prevention test. Whiplash and neck injuries are the most commonly reported injuries in U.S. auto insurance claims, and if you've ever been rear-ended you know the day-to-day challenges this kind of injury can cause.

The new test builds off of an outdated IIHS head restraint test that exclusively tested for 20 mph impacts and adds a 30-mph impact component as well. The original test was discontinued in 2022 because virtually all the vehicles tested earned good ratings, but data showed that occupants of good-rated vehicles were still suffering from whiplash injuries in the real world.

The inaugural round of vehicles subjected to the updated whiplash prevention test were 18 small SUVs, though only four earned the IIHS' top rating of good. We previously covered the entire list of results, but this focuses on the three worst performers.