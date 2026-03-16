2026 Audi Q3 Is Handsome, Powerful, And Much Better Than Before
Audi has been on a redesign and new model unveiling spree lately, from the new A5 to the new Q5 and the electric Q6 and A6 E-Trons, but now it's the little Q3's turn to get its well-deserved moment in the spotlight. This is only the third generation of Audi's entrant into the luxury subcompact crossover segment, but considering that the second-gen Q3 was Audi's second-best-selling model last year behind only the Q5, the new redesign of Audi's smallest SUV has a lot riding on it. And after a few hours with my posterior in its white leather seats, I think Audi has a much-needed winner on its hands.
Full disclosure: Audi wanted me to get behind the wheel of the redesigned 2026 Q3 so badly that it put me up in a hotel in sunny San Luis Obispo for a couple nights and kept me fed. I only got to drive the Q3 for a few hours, so these are my first impressions.
More power, more space, and more weight
The 2026 Audi Q3 is bigger, more powerful, more luxurious, and better looking than ever before. It didn't grow too much compared to the outgoing model, but the bold styling and blockier shape make it look like it's much larger and more imposing than it actually is. At 178.4 inches long, it's only 1.8 inches longer than the 2025 Q3; it's 1.2 inches longer than the BMW X1, 3.6 inches longer than the Volvo XC40, and 4.5 inches longer than the Mercedes-Benz GLA250, its closest competors. The new Q3 also gains about two cubic feet of storage space both with its 40/20/40-split rear seats up and folded down, offering up to 29 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 50 cubic feet with them folded.
Under the hood, the new Q3 has a familiar engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, but it produces 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque on regular gas, 27 hp and 22 lb-ft more than the second-generation Q3. It also swaps out the old Q3's sloppy 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission for a much better 7-speed dual-clutch unit. That means it produces the most power in its class, at least until you move up to the more expensive and performance-focused BMW X1 M35i and Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. At 3,935 pounds the Q3 is also the heaviest of its competition, but at least it comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.
More style, and more money
Styling is subjective, but I love the way the new Q3 looks, especially when it's fitted with the optional 20-inch wheels. Its more upright stance makes it look more like a proper SUV than a lifted hatchback like its predecessor. The good looks continue inside the new Q3, where it hides a rather daring-for-Audi mix of materials including fabric, leather, a patterned padded doorsill, and a big slab of real timber on the dashboard as standard. I say it's daring for Audi because most of its models have three screens that span the dashboard when they're optioned, or two screens and a giant rectangle of gloss black plastic when the passenger screen isn't optioned, so the simpler and more organic vibe inside the Q3 is very welcome.
When it comes to pricing, the new Q3 is only available in a single trim level with a terrible name: the 2026 Audi Q3 TFSI Quattro S Tronic, which starts at $44,995 including a $1,295 destination charge. There's only the one engine, but other options and option packages include 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, an infotainment package, a technology package, a driver-assistance package, and a Black Optic package. The new Q3 is $3,900 more expensive than the Q3 it replaces, but it includes a big list of standard features including Quattro, LED headlights with three selectable daytime running light signatures, adaptive cruise control, a wireless phone charger, driver's seat memory, double-glazed front side windows, heated front seats, and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. My test car was fully loaded, and rang in at $51,790 including destination.
Better to drive, but still not exciting
The new 7-speed dual-clutch is the 2026 Q3's biggest point of growth compared to last year's model. The old car's 8-speed torque-converter felt like it was out of shape and needed to take a breath between each shift regardless of throttle input. The new dual-clutch unit does a much better job of changing gears, especially when using the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. It still feels characteristically like a dual-clutch though, in that when you take your foot off the brake, you feel a surge of power that gets the car moving forward at a surprisingly fast pace without touching the throttle pedal. You get used to it pretty quickly, but it's alarming the first few times it happens.
Its more powerful turbocharged engine does move the new Q3 along without complaint, but this is not a sporty car. The lazy throttle pedal requires a lot of input to get the thing moving, and I found its calibration to either cause me to crawl away from a stop, or dig deeper into the throttle and unintentionally speed away from a stop. This is something that is likely to normalize eventually for real-world owners, but in my short time driving the Q3 I didn't find a sweet spot with the throttle. Use the paddle shifters to keep the engine in its power band, and it scoots nicely out of corners.
On the gorgeous green twisting roads around California's pristine central coast, the Q3
felt totally capable of hustling through twisty roads, but it never felt playful or especially exciting. The brakes are great, and the suspension is not adaptive but manages to keep the tall Q3 remarkably flat through turns. The seats offer little lateral support, though, so you'll be bracing yourself with your knees the whole time. I didn't notice any tendency for the nose to push wide when entering a corner, but I also didn't get much time to push the car.
Take it on less exciting roads and the Q3 feels powerful, solid, and overall very easy to drive and get along with. There's ample power for merging or passing, and engine noise is virtually unnoticeable, regardless of engine speed. Though despite its standard dual-pane front windows, my test car's 20-inch wheels produced a fair amount of road noise that made its way into the cabin. Can't win 'em all, I guess.
My fully loaded test car was equipped with the $1,250 driver-assistance package, which adds lane centering and lane-change assist to the standard adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, park assist plus, and a surround-view camera. The lane centering and adaptive cruise control worked great during my very brief time using them, and I appreciated the haptic steering wheel that doesn't require a jiggle to remind it you're still alive; you can just touch it.
Improved interior
There's plenty of technology and new ideas inside, with the biggest news being its reimagined turn signal controls and lack of stalks. In place of a traditional stick you flick up or down to activate your indicators, Audi decided to attach a little toggle to either end of a separate control unit that's mounted atop the steering column. The turn signal is still operated by pushing up or down on the left side of the control unit, and it actually feels awesome to use; since it's not a flimsy stalk, the actuation feels much more solid and refined. I'm less convinced by the windshield wiper control dial that's mounted just inboard of the turn signal toggle and is approximately the size of an Advil. Fortunately, you can just leave the wipers on auto in most cases and it's a non-issue.
The new infotainment system does away with dark tiles on the home screen and replaces them with contrasting gray tiles that allow for easier selection at a glance. One of my absolute favorite touches is how the system allows you to choose which display you want to edit using a picture. For example, when I needed to adjust the height of the head-up display I went to settings, then display settings, and it brought up an image of the dashboard on the infotainment screen; I just tapped where the HUD icon was, and it opened the HUD settings. It's very streamlined, easy to use, and yes, better than the old UX. If you don't want to smudge your touchscreen, the "Hey Audi" voice controls work well too.
Audi brought back the map view for the Q3's virtual cockpit, which is great, but Audi made the digital gauge display very wide and narrow, like a mail slot. It's allegedly done to make sure nothing is blocked by the steering wheel, and it's successful in that mission, but it leaves a massive black frame around the actual screen that looks like you messed up the aspect ratio. Overall, the virtual cockpit is nicely configurable and very easy to use.
Subcompact SUVs aren't known for having spacious interiors, but the new Q3 fit my 6-foot-8 frame nicely up front, with headroom to spare and a squishy pad on the center console for my right knee to comfortably rest against. The back seats are good for the class too; I could squeeze behind my preferred driving position, but it wouldn't be comfortable for long journeys. If front seat occupants are less leggy and can scoot their seats up a bit, there is plenty of room in the back seats, and the standard rear vents are a lovely touch.
The third-generation Q3 makes a great case for itself
Overall, I quite liked the new Q3. The structure is so solid that it feels like it's hewn from a giant slab of marble, engine noise is remarkably well hushed, and the extensive list of standard features is quite appealing. My biggest qualm with it is the lazy and inconsistent throttle calibration; even in Dynamic mode, the throttle requires too much pedal travel for not enough oomph, especially given its best-in-class power.
I think the Q3's biggest strength is its bold styling. A lot of the draws of the subcompact luxury crossover market segment are aesthetics and optics; buyers want onlookers to see the badge on the nose and say, "wow, they drive an Audi." Especially when highly optioned like my Malpelo Blue tester, the little Q3 looks quite impressive, especially when put next to a competitor like the Mercedes-Benz GLA250. If you're looking for a new subcompact luxury crossover that'll impress onlookers and legitimize your real estate business, the new Q3 is well worth your consideration.