Hackers Figured Out How Flock Camera Systems Actually Work By Pulling One Apart

If you've ever wondered exactly how easy it is to hack Flock cameras, the results are in, and it seems they're pretty darn vulnerable to hacking attempts. For the past couple years, several hacking groups have targeted Flock cameras and other Fourth Amendment-breaking automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) and proven their security vulnerabilities time and again. In some cases, Flock cameras have been found to be streaming live and archived video over the open internet, and in others, it took only about 30 seconds to gain access to a camera's stored footage after getting the box open.

Another recent hacking attempt has caught the public's attention, revealing the extent of the cameras' so-called encryption (spoiler: it's not good) and showing how much data ALPRs capture daily. The initial report of this hacking attempt — covered together by Wired and 404Media — details how the hackers acquired a Flock camera, cracked open its shell, and made a nearly perfect copy of the data inside.

The hacking collective behind this recent hacking attempt is known as stegan0gram, and the members represent just a small fraction of the people around the United States who keep vandalizing these ALPRs tracking our every move. Stegan0gram is taking things a step further, though. In an interview with 404Media, one of the hackers discussed "liberating" the hardware and reverse engineering it. The anonymous agent laid our their philosophy, asking "Why just destroy them when we can reverse engineer them and find the secrets of those spying on us?"

A good question, indeed, stegan0gram. With cities all over the country ditching the ALPR laughing stock that is Flock Safety in favor of companies like Axon, which collect similar data and give law enforcement agencies unfettered, warrantless access to it, such secrets are well worth uncovering.