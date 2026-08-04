Flock Cameras Violate Highway Safety Standards As Well As The Fourth Amendment

We've dropped a lot of virtual ink about Flock cameras collecting a great deal of personal information beyond just license plates, as well as law enforcement misusing that information or just getting it downright wrong. It seems that many of the poles supporting this hardware violate not only our Fourth Amendment rights, but also highway safety standards, reports The Guardian. That makes them a physical hazard as well as a Constitutional one.

Most people don't pay much attention to the hardware that holds up signs on the side of the road, but the Federal Highway Administration describes in explicit detail exactly what is, and isn't, supposed to be there. It defines a clear zone as "an unobstructed, traversable roadside area that allows a driver to stop safely, or regain control of a vehicle that has left the roadway." Race tracks call this a runoff area, and their purpose is the same — to let a driver regain control without crashing into anything solid. FHA's sign support standard "requires all roadside sign supports in the clear zone [...] to be breakaway, yielding, or shielded by a barrier or crash cushion." I experienced this firsthand during my early years of driving. I got cut off while exiting a highway, locked up the brakes due to an old car and inexperience, and mowed down the yellow warning sign where the off-ramp split from the main road. I was surprised at how easily the sign gave way, and that it didn't even damage my car when I knocked it down. This was all by design, and it worked perfectly to keep my old Pontiac and me safe when I was run off the road.

That's not the case with the black poles that Flock is installing their equipment on. This screenshot from an ABC13 Houston report about poles getting cut down shows the base of the pole stuck straight into the ground. There is no hardware allowing it to break if it gets hit. Close-up shots of the cut pole itself show that it is thick enough to be unlikely to bend, either. While such intentional weak points could make it easier for vandals to take them down, they are vital for safety if and when cars hit them by accident.