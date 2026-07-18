Surprise, Surprise: Flock Cameras Are Collecting More Than Just Your Plate And Car Information

It's been a little over a month since we informed you about a new device that would help authorities track more details than the supposed "limited car information" that automated license plate readers (ALPRs) like Flock say they track. But a new report from 404 Media found Flock cameras are tracking a lot more than just your license plate, car, and other vehicle features. The cameras are tracking you, too.

The story, published Thursday, found that police departments were using a special tool provided by Flock services called FreeForm. On Flock's site, it describes the tool as expanding on Vehicle Signature — which consists of a vehicle's plate, color, make, model, and identifiable details like roof racks, bumper stickers, and dents — enabling "searches based on everyday language such as 'white sports car with a racing stripe' or 'red pickup truck with a dog in the bed.'"

Flock doesn't hide the fact that this is possible either. These searches are touted on its website. Additional data reviewed by 404 Media's team found examples searches by authorities have included a looking for "male with tattoos," "man weasring [sic] black t-shirt and shorts," and "white woman wearing grey shirt, blonde hair, black shorts with blue and white shoes."

Finding people was as easy as typing that identifying information into Flock's "text_prompt" field in the FreeForm search. It's not limited to just characters and numbers for your license plate.