CarGurus Sued By New York City For Allegedly Lying About Dealership Prices

New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is going after CarGurus, saying the online vehicle listing company deceived customers about dealership prices on its website. The consumer protection enforcement action, filed earlier this month, contends that the company's online price rating system and use of artificial intelligence chatbots ultimately present false prices that hide extra fees.

The department noted over 2,000 violations of the city's consumer protection law, and it's seeking penalties of up to $3,500 each. All in all, it could cost CarGurus millions of dollars. The new lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, looks to permanently stop CarGurus from deceiving New Yorkers and impose those civil penalties. From Automotive News:

"New Yorkers should be able to trust that a 'Great Deal' is actually a great deal," department Commissioner Samuel Levine said in an Oct. 15 statement. "Our lawsuit seeks to stop bait-and-switch pricing, eliminate hidden fees, and ensure customers aren't getting fleeced when making one of the biggest purchases of their lives." [...] CarGurus said it rejected the city's claims and vowed to "vigorously" defend the company. "The allegations in the complaint ignore our decades-long track record of setting the standard for transparency in car buying and selling," CEO Jason Trevisan said in a statement posted to its website Oct. 15. CarGurus presents deal ratings on its vehicle shopping website that include such labels as Great Deal or Overpriced. The company says those ratings are based on a transparent and objective review, and now include requirements that dealership fees are disclosed. CarGurus failed to enforce its own rules, the city alleged. It said the ratings hide required fees or make them difficult to find and that an AI chatbot featured on its website also does not provide details of the fees in lists of deals it generates. "CarGurus claims that it takes steps to remove such deceptive listings from its website," the department said, but added that it "found CarGurus failed to take adequate steps to enforce its own guidelines, leading to increased consumer confusion."

CarGurus and other third-party listing sites had to adjust their listing policies after a Federal Trade Commission decision in March told 97 dealership groups it considered it illegal to advertise prices omitting mandatory dealership charges, like document fees and pre-installed vehicle accessories. It said advertised prices have to be true, out-the-door prices, with the exception of government fees and taxes.