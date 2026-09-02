Five Ford Models Are Being Recalled For The Same EcoBoost Engine Problem

Last year's undisputed recall king, the Ford Motor Company, is now recalling 10,001 cars across five different model lines because the piston domes in their engines may have been manufactured incorrectly, according to NHTSA's report. This comes after the news that Ford is recalling 148,663 Mustangs for a potentially dangerous wiring harness issue, a problem not related to this recall. Ford's back, baby.

This recall exclusively covers 2026 model year cars, including 1,062 Broncos equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, as well as 237 Mustangs, 3,071 Explorers, and 432 Rangers with the same engine. It also includes 5,199 Bronco Sports equipped with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost inline-3 engine. You'd think a company that has 123 years of experience building internal combustion engines would be able to get it right by now, but to be fair, the faulty parts that caused this recall were manufactured by an outside supplier called Dong Yang Piston in Mexico.

The fault that causes these two engines to grenade themselves comes down to a bond failure between the piston's Nickel-Resistant (Ni-Ring) insert and the piston's aluminum material. The failure may result from a crater crack at the Ni-Ring insert and aluminum face, leading to a failure of the piston dome.