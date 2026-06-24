Used Car Prices Are Over $30,000 For The First Time In Almost Three Years

Like just about everything else, the cost of a new car is on the rise lately, and unfortunately, it appears as though anyone looking to purchase a used car anytime soon will also be spending more, too. The latest intelligence report from CarGurus found the average used car price has climbed back over the $30,000 mark for the first time since 2023.

In 2023, manufacturers in nearly every industry were still playing catch-up from the pandemic and from shipping issues (like the one caused by the Ever Given in 2021), moving desperate car buyers who would have likely purchased new into buying used instead. Demand increased, as did prices. Once things were a bit more stable, though, those prices came down, standing at an average of $27,171 as we reported this time last year.

That number is now $30,200, an 11% increase amounting to over $3,000 more than the average used car price a year ago, with CarGurus reporting that prices overall are running 5.1% higher year over year. The good news is that at least used car inventories are building up, but that inventory is made up of more newer-old, or "younger" used vehicles, which, of course, cost more.