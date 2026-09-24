Ford's Many Recalls Are Leading To Months-Long Waits For Dealer Repairs

In 2025, Ford set the record for the most recalls ever in a single year in the U.S. All in all, the automaker issued 153 recalls, impacting a total of 12,958,128. Things haven't been much better in 2026. Sure, it won't hit the same number of recalls again (inshallah), but thus far, the Blue Oval has issued 75 recalls for 14,037,387 vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's right, it managed to recall more cars this year than last year with fewer than half of the actual recall cases. With nearly 27 million recalls in just the past two years, it might not surprise you to learn that FoMoCo is having a tough time keeping up, and it's leading to astonishingly long wait times for fixes.

Sure, over-the-air fixes have helped remedy some of the issues these cars are dealing with, but many of them require actual visits to dealerships, and owners are being met with lengthy wait times for repairs to be made available, according to The Detroit News. In some cases, they're waiting months, and means they're forced to drive around with cars that could have collision and fire risks that could result in very real injuries.

NHTSA defines a "significant" remedy delay as more than the initial 60 days automakers have to notify customers that a recall has been issued. Ford is, uh, sort of living in that zone. Its average was 198 days from 22 recalls with significant remedy delays issued in 2025 through June of this year, The Detroit News reports. When looking at the data between 2021 and 2025, Ford placed third when it came to "significant" recall delays with an average of 174 days across 110 recalls. It was only beaten out by Nissan and Stellantis, which were at 299 and 225 days, respectively. Obviously, that's not great, but something to keep in mind is that both those companies issued far fewer recalls over the 60-day threshold, with Nissan at 13 and Stellantis at 27. Ford is nothing if not prolific.