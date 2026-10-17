2028 Mercedes-AMG GT SUV One-Ups The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric With 1,153 HP

"Mesmerizing" might also work because, when they pulled the cover off at the preview Mercedes invited me to attend, I legitimately couldn't look away. It's not a car you look at once and move on from. It's interesting in the best way possible, and I found myself just walking around it slowly, taking in all the details, looking at it from different angles, and even just taking a couple of steps back to take in the entire car.

We're still talking about a two-row crossover here, not a mid-engine hypercar that's just as much art as it is a vehicle, but if you ever see one in a parking lot, don't be surprised if you end up checking it out for longer than you thought you would, even if you don't like the styling. Like I said. It's interesting, and a quick once-over isn't nearly enough time to take it all in.

As for the interior, it'll also look incredibly familiar to anyone who's seen the 4-Door Coupe's cabin, right down to the 10.2-inch driver display, 14-inch center screen angled toward the driver, and the same 14-inch passenger screen. If fact, if I showed both cabin photos to strangers, I don't know if anyone would be able to tell which one was the SUV. So if you didn't like what you saw inside the 4-Door Coupe, it's hard to imagine you'll be a fan of the crossover's interior.

Differences do show up once you get to the second row, where the seats are mounted slightly higher than the front row, giving rear passengers a slightly better view. And while I don't think three adults would be comfortable back there, there's more than enough space for two full-size adults. Not just for shoulders and knees but heads, too. You'd think mounting the seats higher would leave rear passengers begging for more headroom, but nope.

As for the cargo area, it's pretty much just a cargo area. There's some storage under the floor, but AMG definitely saved the design flair for places in the car you're less likely to toss your sweaty gym bag. There's also a small frunk, but the hood isn't power-operated, so it's probably best for cable storage and an emergency kit.