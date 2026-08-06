Dual-Motor Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door Coupe Has Less Power, Longer Range And 'Authentic' Inline-6 Noises
The all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is probably one of the more controversial cars to be revealed this year, but that hasn't stopped the German automaker from further filling out its lineup. We first saw the 1,153-horsepower tri-motor AMG GT63 and its less-powerful GT55 brother back in May, and now we're getting our first look at the AMG GT53, which serves up a diet version of the same recipe. In the same way the GT55 and GT63 mimics the noises of the old V8 AMG GT R, the GT53 does the same with the inline-6 of the old AMG E53.
Just because the number on the back is a bit smaller than before doesn't mean it's a slouch, though. Its pair of axial-flux motors (one up front and one in the rear) pumps out 536 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. While that might be just about half of the power that the GT63 makes, the GT53 can still move — Mercedes says it'll sprint to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 143 mph.
It charges almost as fast as it accelerates
The GT53 can actually switch between rear- and all-wheel drive depending on driving conditions, since its two motors are controlled independently. It should also be noted that, while it does make up to 536 hp, when the car is just puttering around in Comfort mode, the motors are only making 362 hp. That's really all you need, I'm sure.
What it loses in outright speed, the GT53 makes up for in range. The automaker says the GT53 has a WLTP range of 503 miles, besting both the GT55 and GT63 by about 70 miles of range. Keep in mind, that's the European cycle, and the EPA's testing cycle is far more rigorous. Still, Mercedes says the GT53 will be able to support up to 600 kW of fast-charging power, allowing this beast to charge from 10% to 80% in just 11 minutes, which is absolutely nutty. That means 332 miles of WLTP range can be added in just 10 minutes. We're getting pretty damn close to gas station–level fuel-up times.
Inside and outside, the cars don't look terribly different from each other. The GT53's front bumper is slightly less mouthy, which could be a plus or a minus depending on how aggro you are.
Simulation nation
Similarly to the GT63 and GT55, the GT53 will have simulated engine sounds and transmission action. However, unlike those cars that reproduce V8 noises to some degree, the GT53 is meant to sound like a six-cylinder. Specifically, it's supposed to mimic the soundtrack of the old turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter engine from the AMG E53 (and other models), which is sort of neat. The people yearn for an inline-6, I suppose. Mercedes says that despite the fact that the noise is very much fake, it is an "authentically reproduced combustion engine sound" that will give the driver and their passengers a real "goosebump factor." We'll have to see.
While there's obviously no engine under the hood of the AMG GT53, Mercedes did do its best to harness the noise of the E53 Coupe, recording its engine sounds with 16 microphones mounted inside and outside the car. Apparently, over 100 measurements were taken with it in motion and stationary, and the GT53 uses the recordings to generate sounds according to driver inputs. If anything is going to sound like an E53, this is certainly it.
The GT53 also gets the simulated gear changes, and they're operated by the same steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. It's a similar system to what we first saw on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and while it actively slows the car down, it does do a lot to heighten the excitement of driving an EV. The sounds and shifts only happen in the AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode, so you don't have to experience them if you don't want to.
Mercedes says the GT53 4-Door Coupe is set to arrive in early 2027, after the GT63 and GT55 show up stateside toward the end of this year, and should be priced a good deal lower. With the help of that long range, quick recharge time and AMG Ride Control suspension with air springs and adaptive damping, I've got a feeling that the GT53 could be the electric Mercedes to buy if you're the type of person who is into grand touring in comfort and silence.