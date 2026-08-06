Dual-Motor Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door Coupe Has Less Power, Longer Range And 'Authentic' Inline-6 Noises

Similarly to the GT63 and GT55, the GT53 will have simulated engine sounds and transmission action. However, unlike those cars that reproduce V8 noises to some degree, the GT53 is meant to sound like a six-cylinder. Specifically, it's supposed to mimic the soundtrack of the old turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter engine from the AMG E53 (and other models), which is sort of neat. The people yearn for an inline-6, I suppose. Mercedes says that despite the fact that the noise is very much fake, it is an "authentically reproduced combustion engine sound" that will give the driver and their passengers a real "goosebump factor." We'll have to see.

While there's obviously no engine under the hood of the AMG GT53, Mercedes did do its best to harness the noise of the E53 Coupe, recording its engine sounds with 16 microphones mounted inside and outside the car. Apparently, over 100 measurements were taken with it in motion and stationary, and the GT53 uses the recordings to generate sounds according to driver inputs. If anything is going to sound like an E53, this is certainly it.

Mercedes-AMG

The GT53 also gets the simulated gear changes, and they're operated by the same steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. It's a similar system to what we first saw on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and while it actively slows the car down, it does do a lot to heighten the excitement of driving an EV. The sounds and shifts only happen in the AMGFORCE Sport+ drive mode, so you don't have to experience them if you don't want to.

Mercedes says the GT53 4-Door Coupe is set to arrive in early 2027, after the GT63 and GT55 show up stateside toward the end of this year, and should be priced a good deal lower. With the help of that long range, quick recharge time and AMG Ride Control suspension with air springs and adaptive damping, I've got a feeling that the GT53 could be the electric Mercedes to buy if you're the type of person who is into grand touring in comfort and silence.