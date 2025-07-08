Automakers That Claim Owners Don't Use EV Frunks Are Probably Lying Or Just Make Bad Frunks, Says Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe

So why do some automakers say their research shows customers don't love the front trunk, but Rivian owners reportedly use it all the time? According to Scaringe, they're either lying or they delivered a bad frunk experience:

I think two things could be happening, one is they may not be telling the truth, which is a convenient statement to say people don't need it, but the reality is, they just couldn't package it in, or the architecture of the vehicle didn't allow for so I wouldn't. I wouldn't ignore that as a very likely reason for not being there or a reason for them, saying that?

But the other thing is, if you have a bad front trunk experience, which could be both [that] its very small, or you don't have cinching, meaning you have to push, like if you've had a rear-engine car like a Porsche, it's always very weird to push down in the hood. You do it, and you can feel the hood bow a little bit every time you do it, and the whole experience makes you feel like, "I don't want to do that." And in R1, it powers up [and] powers down, so it's very different. In R2, it doesn't power down, but it cinches. You just get it close enough, and it pulls it in. But not having to push on a Class A surface, we think, is a big deal.

And even with, like, I've owned multiple Teslas, I'd say it's one of the things that deterred me from using the front trunk on my Model Y, that I never went to dent the hood, pushing them. But the data for us has been very compelling.