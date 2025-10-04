Police Used Flock Cameras To Track One Driver Over 500 Times. Now They're Being Sued

Humans have excellent gaze detection. We know instinctively when another person is staring our way. But unless a camera is particularly conspicuous, like the creepy "human-eyeball" webcam created by Marc Teyssier at Germany's Saarland University (per Science Codex), it's nearly impossible to know when we're under the tearless retina of the electric eye. Oh, we expect cameras to snap a pic of us when we run red lights or speed through toll booths. But should cameras be capturing us all the time, regardless of our actions?

That's not a rhetorical question. A retired veteran named Lee Schmidt wanted to know how often Norfolk, Virginia's 176 Flock Safety automated license-plate-reader cameras were tracking him. The answer, according to a U.S. District Court lawsut filed in September, was more than four times a day, or 526 times from mid-February to early July. No, there's no warrant out for Schmidt's arrest, nor is there a warrant for Schmidt's co-plaintiff, Crystal Arrington, whom the system tagged 849 times in roughly the same period.

You might think this sounds like it violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects American citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures without probable cause. Well, so does the American Civil Liberties Union. Norfolk, Virginia Judge Jamilah LeCruise also agrees, and in 2024 she ruled that plate-reader data obtained without a search warrant couldn't be used against a defendant in a robbery case. If rejecting such evidence sounds like it goes too far, especially in a robbery case, it's worth pointing out that the same year, license-plate-scanner data led to a Detroit woman's wrongful arrest.