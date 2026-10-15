Cops Holding Contest To See Who Can Pull Over The Most Black People Surely The Result Of A Bunch Of Bad Apples

It's sad but true that you're more likely to get pulled over and searched by police if you happen to have more melanin in your skin than other people. This is absolutely not a crime, yet traffic stops that are often just a minor inconvenience for folks with lighter skin tones pose a potentially deadly threat to others. Several police officers Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, have been caught playing a "game" amongst themselves to see who can pull over the most Black drivers, reports WBTV.

This activity came to light during an unrelated investigation of, surprise surprise, an officer misusing Flock cameras. Seth Elliott was first investigated, then arrested for searching the license plate of an undercover officer, then providing it to subject of a drug investigation, according to a separate WBTV report. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reviewed Elliott's text messages as part of the Flock misuse investigation, which opened a whole new can of worms.

Elliott was reportedly part of a text message thread among several officers discussing just how many Black drivers they could pull over. The thread also contained racial slurs "related to use of force and discharging firearms at Black residents." It was easy to determine who else was involved in this thread, and now everyone is in hot water with internal affairs.