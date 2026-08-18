Flock Cameras In This California Town Are Only Getting License Plates Right 29% Of The Time

When law enforcement's actions can have such a massive effect on people's lives, automatic license plate reader technology had better have a high accuracy rate. At various times, Flock has claimed its system is anywhere from 93% to 99% accurate. The town of Roseville, California, has had a somewhat different experience, reports Business Insider. An analysis of Flock alerts from 2023 and 2024 showed that only 29% of these alerts scanned license plates correctly. If that wasn't bad enough, it also failed to scan and alert police about wanted vehicles linked to genuine crimes. You know, the entire reason why police want these mass surveillance machines in the first place.

To its credit, the Roseville Police Department requires officers to verify that the license plate on the vehicle actually matches the alert before taking any action on it. The State of California does not, but Kentucky, New Hampshire, Montana, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington all have laws requiring verification of ALPR data before initiating a traffic stop, according to the NYU School of Law Policing Project. This step of actually looking at a license plate and making sure it matches the alert on the screen should be mandatory across the board to prevent inconvenient and frightening mistakes. Otherwise, it's just a matter of time before someone gets killed over what should be a simple data error.

This verification is why Roseville police have not pulled anyone over based solely on a false ALPR scan. It's also how they know that Flock cameras keep reading one particular resident's license plate incorrectly over and over, always mistaking an 8 for a 9, and generating a false alert for a stolen car or a vehicle involved in committing a felony. At this point, officers know to ignore alerts for this particular plate. But memorizing false alerts from an automated system that's supposed to help catch dangerous criminals, while failing to detect genuinely wanted vehicles, completely defeats its purpose. Also, what happens if this car is later stolen and becomes a genuinely wanted vehicle?