Flock Cameras Aren't The Only License Plate Trackers Stalking Your Car's Every Movement

In a development that no one could have possibly seen coming, it turns out that people don't like living under the eye of a dystopian surveillance network that cops abuse constantly. Millions of normal people and even Republicans despise Flock cameras, and the pushback has gotten so bad, that even the state of Florida just announced a ban. Local governments are covering their cameras until they figure out how to get out of their contracts, and residents across the country are finally seeing success in their fight against constant government surveillance. But is it really a win if your town simply swaps one camera company for another?

We've previously reported that the surveillance company Axon is one of the most popular alternatives to Flock. Its tech isn't any less invasive or better for society in any way, and it may actually be even worse than what Flock currently offers. But you don't just have to keep an eye out for your local or state government dropping its Flock cameras for Axon ones. The license-plate tracking and general dystopian surveillance network industry is full of companies looking to muscle in on Flock's turf while their main competitor is all over the news for being evil.

The consulting firm CB Insights maintains a list of Flock alternatives on its website, and sadly, it's a really robust list that isn't limited to just Axon. So far, it includes Verkada, Coram AI, Eagle Eye Networks, Voxel, Dataminr, Hanwha Vision, FacilityOS, Cloudastructure, Citizen, and Rhombus. That doesn't appear to be a complete list, though, as it's missing Motorola's Vigilant system, Rekor, Genetec AutoVu, or PlateSmart. Got all that? Good. It'll be on the test later.