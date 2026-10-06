2027 Volkswagen Atlas Is A Satisfying Update Of VW's Most Important Model

When most car enthusiasts think of Volkswagen, they probably think of the original Beetle and Type 2 bus, performance cars like the GTI and Passat W8, or well-designed mainstream models like the Golf and Jetta. VW still does make some cars with enthusiast appeal, but at least here in the U.S., its most important offerings are mainstream crossovers. 80% of VW's sales are now SUVs versus 14% just ten years ago, and its most important model is the three-row Atlas SUV and its two-row Atlas Cross Sport sibling.

The first-generation Atlas was VW's first real U.S.-focused model (and by far its biggest vehicle, Routan aside), and since its introduction in 2017 more than 1 million of the Atlas family have been sold. That's one in three Volkswagens, and the compact Tiguan only barely outsells the three-row Atlas alone. The Atlas has gotten two facelifts — one in 2021 and the other in 2024 — but at a decade old it's pretty long in the tooth.

Luckily now the second-generation Atlas is ready to launch, and I got to take a fully loaded one for a brief drive around LA earlier this summer. Sure, it's not the most exciting vehicle in the world, but the 2027 Atlas feels like a major upgrade over its predecessor for only a minor increase in price. In a really competitive segment, the new Atlas is a more compelling choice.

Full disclosure: Volkswagen invited me to a studio in Hollywood so I could see the new Atlas Cross Sport before it was revealed and take a big Atlas for a couple-hour drive into the Hollywood Hills and back.