2027 Volkswagen Atlas Is A Feature-Heavy Family Hauler With A GTI Engine

Similar to the outside, Volkswagen's designers obviously wanted to spruce up some of the less-than-nice things about the current Atlas' interior. That's why there's a far more upscale interior to be found in the 2027 Atlas. There's plenty of soft-touch materials, real wood and metal to be found on all trims, according to VW. There are also going to be four color options available: Pebble Grey, Black, Dark Grey, and Deep Wine. Leatherette is standard on the base car, and the top two trims offer Varenna leather and Nappa leather.

Volkswagen

Most things on the dashboard are placed within a central loop that runs the width of the car, and it looks pretty neat, if you ask me. It frames the side air conditioning vents, a funky light-up LED design thing, and your two screens, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 15-inch center infotainment touchscreen (the base car gets a 12.9-inch center screen).

Volkswagen made the brilliant decision to move the car's transmission lever to the steering column, which frees up tons of space on the center console for two oversized cup holders on the right, two wireless charging pads at the front, and a neat little Driver Experience Dial on the left that'll let the driver control their audio volume, drive modes and Atmospheres features. I'm not sure how intuitively it'll operate, but it does seem sort of neat.

Volkswagen

I know you're dying to know what Atmospheres are all about and what the deal with that bizarre dashboard pattern is, well, wonder no more. It's basically a fancy ambient lighting system. There are 10 colors to choose from as standard, but the top two trims get 30, and the Atmospheres feature coordinates both lighting and audio settings to get the vibe just right, whatever that vibe may be. I assume some sort of soundtrack will play through the 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (the base car has to make do with a 9-speaker setup). The top two trims add that funky illuminated dashboard panel, and ones like it in the door panels of the first and second rows, with light that "twists and morphs" through perforated backlit panels. Is it necessary? No. Is it cool? Sure.