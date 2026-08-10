2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Is Improved And Attractive If Unsurprising

It's been about four months since Volkswagen revealed the second-generation 2027 Atlas, which was a much-needed redesign given how the old Atlas had been around since 2017. The German brand launched the shorter two-row Atlas Cross Sport variant two years later, but we won't have to be waiting any longer to see its replacement. Say hello to the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

You might think the coupe-ish Cross Sport seems like a strange proposition, but without something like the Touareg in the U.S. it fills a pretty big hole in the brand's lineup between the Tiguan and Atlas. It's been a success, too — VW has built more than one million Atlases at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a spokesperson told me about 30% of sales are the Cross Sport, with over 220,000 sold. Though this redesign might not be that surprising in terms of how it looks and what it offers, like its bigger sibling the second-gen Atlas Cross Sport seems like a big improvement over the outgoing model.

Full disclosure: Volkswagen invited me to a studio in Los Angeles so I could see the Cross Sport and drive the big Atlas, which I can't tell you about until October.