2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Is Improved And Attractive If Unsurprising
It's been about four months since Volkswagen revealed the second-generation 2027 Atlas, which was a much-needed redesign given how the old Atlas had been around since 2017. The German brand launched the shorter two-row Atlas Cross Sport variant two years later, but we won't have to be waiting any longer to see its replacement. Say hello to the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.
You might think the coupe-ish Cross Sport seems like a strange proposition, but without something like the Touareg in the U.S. it fills a pretty big hole in the brand's lineup between the Tiguan and Atlas. It's been a success, too — VW has built more than one million Atlases at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a spokesperson told me about 30% of sales are the Cross Sport, with over 220,000 sold. Though this redesign might not be that surprising in terms of how it looks and what it offers, like its bigger sibling the second-gen Atlas Cross Sport seems like a big improvement over the outgoing model.
Full disclosure: Volkswagen invited me to a studio in Los Angeles so I could see the Cross Sport and drive the big Atlas, which I can't tell you about until October.
Same size as the old one
If you've seen the 2027 Atlas, you could probably have guessed what the Cross Sport would look like. It's definitely more attractive than the old one, and I think it's better-looking than the big Atlas too. At 195.6 inches long it's 5.1 inches shorter than the three-row Atlas and identical to the first-gen Cross Sport, and its roofline is 2.1 inches lower than the big Atlas, but slightly taller than the old model. 18-inch wheels are found on the base trim, but most models have 20s or 21s. The Dark Sage Metallic color you see here is new, as are the Blackberry and Sandstone shades.
The Cross Sport's front and rear ends are basically identical to the normal Atlas, down to the designs of the headlights and taillights, the grille and front intakes, and the detailing of the bumpers. Base trims have silver accents instead of the big Atlas' black ones, though. All but the base model have those twin light lines and illuminated VW badge up front. Volkswagen put a "Cross Sport" sticker on the door, which looks cheap and bad to me, and the R badge higher up on the doors of R-Line trim models is pretty silly too. The softer surfacing is definitely nicer than the old Cross Sport, and the roofline and greenhouse are cleaner as well.
13 more horsepower!
As with the big one, the only powertrain option for the new Atlas Cross Sport is the EA888 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, which makes 282 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and increase of 13 hp over the old model. You can only get it with an 8-speed automatic, and front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive as an option. VW says fuel economy is better than the old Atlas, but we don't have exact figures yet. The company also says it will introduce a hybrid version of the Cross Sport (and the three-row Atlas) with its mid-cycle refresh in a few years.
Volkswagen hasn't given any details about specific mechanical changes for the Cross Sport, but we know that it's built on the upgraded MQB Evo platform, so it should be safer, better to drive and more refined than the SUV it replaces. We do know that the Atlas Cross Sport will be able to tow up to 5,000 if you get it with the trailer hitch. It'll come standard with VW's Travel Assist hands-on adaptive cruise control system that works from 0 to 95 mph and can do lane changes, and Emergency Assist Plus that can automatically pull the car over if it detects the driver is having a medical emergency. The parking assist systems have been improved as well.
Almost all of them will have a big screen
The Cross Sport's interior is also basically the same as the normal Atlas, at least for the two people sitting up front. It looks a lot better than the old Atlas, material quality has definitely been improved, and there's a better, more interesting use of colors, trims and soft-touch surfaces. I particularly like the brown leather you see here, which is paired with some suede sections and olive green piping and accents. On top trims there's 30-color ambient lighting, with an illuminated passenger-side dashboard panel and door panels perforated in a spiral pattern.
Every Cross Sport has a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, and while the base model uses a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, VW says 90% of Atlases will have the 15-inch infotainment unit. Yes, it still has touch-capacitive sliders and the majority of climate controls are in the screen, but the new system is noticeably better than before. My favorite feature is the pair of wireless chargers in the center console (which now has way more space because the shifter has been moved to the steering column), as they've got slightly raised MagSafe pads to hold your phone in place.
There's plenty of space
We don't have interior dimensions yet, but the back seat and cargo area both seem quite spacious despite the sleeker roofline. The available panoramic sunroof is pretty huge, and you'll be able to get niceties like massaging front seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. A power liftgate is standard, as are manual rear sunshades, front and rear parking sensors, 5 USB-C ports and a pair of lights in the hatch.
Another big win for VW fans? The Cross Sport has four regular window switches and actual physical door handles inside; the door handles are a pull lever that are a bit tough to grab at first but do feel pretty cool to use. There's now seven airbags, thanks to the addition of a front center airbag. We'll learn more about the Atlas Cross Sport's specifications and pricing closer to its early 2027 on-sale date.