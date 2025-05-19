2025 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Is The Best New VW In A Long Time, Especially For Under $35,000

When the original Volkswagen Tiguan was introduced to the U.S. market it occupied a niche of its own. Unlike its Japanese, American, and Korean competitors, the Tiguan was a distinctly European-flavored compact crossover that offered buyers a slightly upmarket alternative. It shared a significant portion of its DNA with VW's iconic GTI, from its turbocharged engine to a premium interior design and sporty looks, and it provided a taut Germanic driving experience that seemed closer to a BMW than a Toyota. Unfortunately the Tiguan was smaller, pricier, and less fuel efficient than its mainstream competitors, which limited its appeal. Volkswagen flipped the Tiguan's script with the second-generation car, which grew much larger and cheaper, but lost its predecessor's distinctively European and fun-to-drive feel in favor of mainstream appeal in America's unique market.

Goldilocks would agree that Volkswagen has found the sweet spot for the Tiguan's new third generation, bringing back the original model's refined driving dynamics and upscale interior appointments, while retaining the second-gen car's spacious interior, competitive fuel economy, and appealing price. As a car nerd whose infatuation began with classic VWs, I'm happy to say the redesigned 2025 Tiguan is the nicest new Volkswagen product in a long time.

Full disclosure: Volkswagen wanted me to drive its new Tiguan so badly that it flew me out to Bozeman, Montana for 24 hours, put me up in a lovely hotel, and fed me bison and craft beer.