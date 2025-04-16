With More Power Than A GTI The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Might Be Cool Again
Volkswagen used to supply average American car buyers with vehicles that were slightly elevated and distinctly European compared to American, Japanese, and Korean alternatives without entering BMW or Mercedes-Benz territory. The original Volkswagen Tiguan was praised for its distinctive European refinement, premium interior, and elevated driving experience à la the GTI. The second generation of the Tiguan ditched the niche appeal, and went straight for the segment big dogs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Material quality and driving experience dropped down the priority list and were usurped by lower prices, bigger size, and a squishy ride. For its third generation, Volkswagen announced today that the Tiguan gains a new top SEL R-Line Turbo trim level with more power than the ubiquitous GTI hot hatchback. Could this be a revival of the first-gen Tiguan's sporty and elevated ethos?
As a name Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but VW refers to it as the Tiguan Turbo in the press release, which sounds better. Plus, the VW Group's other Turbo-branded models have always been quite exciting, so we're all ears. Alas, there's no cursive Turbo badge like the one VW put on the New Beetle Turbos.
More power than the GTI
The new Tiguan Turbo has the same EA888 evo5 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 as the GTI, but it produces an impressive 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque on regular gas, no premium fuel needed. That's an additional 64 horses and an additional 51 torques over the rest of the Tiguan range, and 27 hp more than the GTI, though the Tiguan produces 15 fewer lb-ft. Those power numbers aren't just impressive for this class, they're impressive, period. For reference, the previous-gen Tiguan had just 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.
To produce this extra power, VW fitted the Tiguan Turbo's 2.0-liter engine with a larger turbocharger, stronger pistons and connecting rods, a nitrided crankshaft, oil cooling for its pistons, and variable valve lift. All Tiguan Turbos come standard with 4Motion all-wheel drive, so none of that power should be wasted on wheelspin. VW claims third-generation Tiguans weigh around 170 pounds less than the prior generation thanks to increased use of lightweight materials, so expect weights just under the 4,000-pound mark.
Okay Volkswagen, we see you
The new Tiguan's styling is, well, new, but Turbo models benefit from VW's signature LED light bars and illuminated logos both front and rear, a black roof, and a spoiler as standard. Tiguan Turbos also get 20-inch aluminum wheels and will be available in three new paint colors: Avocado Green Pearl, Sandstone Uni and Monterey Blue Pearl.
Inside, the top dog Tiguan Turbo doesn't look all that different, but it gets genuine American walnut wood decor, Varenna leather seats, and a column-mounted shifter for the 8-speed automatic transmission. Not that many folks will care, but the new Tiguan loses the old car's third-row option and exclusively offers two rows of seating. The controls on the steering wheel are operated by real buttons, thank goodness, but the huge 15-inch infotainment touchscreen is VW's corporate system with those touch-sensitive temperature sliders. You win some, you lose some. There is a new "Driving Experience Dial" located in the console between the front seats that functions as a drive mode selector, volume knob, and selector for the car's new Atmospheres feature that combines ambient lighting with audio settings.
Tiguan's top Turbo trim gets tons of techy toys
As the flagship of the model lineup, the Tiguan Turbo comes standard with fancy features like a head-up display, a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, 12-way power adjustable front seats with massage and ventilation, 30-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and heated outboard rear seats. It also has Volkswagen's IQ.DRIVE driver assist systems as standard, which includes Level 2-ready semi-automated driving features, automated emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, self-parking, and emergency assist to alert authorities in the event of an emergency.
Neither pricing nor expected availability dates for the Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo have been announced, but VW says those details will be released closer to launch in the fall this year. I'm a fan of first-gen Tiguans; whenever I see a clean one with nice wheels I always give it a second glance, but second-gen Tiguans just do nothing for me. With the announcement of the new 2026 Tiguan Turbo, though, I think I'm actually excited about the Tiguan again.