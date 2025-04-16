With More Power Than A GTI The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Might Be Cool Again

Volkswagen used to supply average American car buyers with vehicles that were slightly elevated and distinctly European compared to American, Japanese, and Korean alternatives without entering BMW or Mercedes-Benz territory. The original Volkswagen Tiguan was praised for its distinctive European refinement, premium interior, and elevated driving experience à la the GTI. The second generation of the Tiguan ditched the niche appeal, and went straight for the segment big dogs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Material quality and driving experience dropped down the priority list and were usurped by lower prices, bigger size, and a squishy ride. For its third generation, Volkswagen announced today that the Tiguan gains a new top SEL R-Line Turbo trim level with more power than the ubiquitous GTI hot hatchback. Could this be a revival of the first-gen Tiguan's sporty and elevated ethos?

As a name Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but VW refers to it as the Tiguan Turbo in the press release, which sounds better. Plus, the VW Group's other Turbo-branded models have always been quite exciting, so we're all ears. Alas, there's no cursive Turbo badge like the one VW put on the New Beetle Turbos.