Taking A Splash-Colored 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Around A Frozen Lake Was A Blast
When I hear the phrase "on ice," it conjures images of figure skaters in Disney-themed costumes. A fun night out at the arena with family, but not the typical way to be introduced to the world of Mickey Mouse for the very first time. I walked away with a similar impression after driving the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas for the first time on an ice lake last week. The German automaker even covered the prototype SUVs in colorful camouflage for the teaser event.
Full disclosure: Volkswagen flew me out to Quebec and put me up in a secluded lakeside hotel so I could drive the 2027 Atlas.
Beneath the camo, the new Atlas is distinctly different from the previous generation. The model is shifting to the MQB Evo platform, the same as the current-gen Tiguan. The Atlas will also feature the same engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It's also easy to see some styling cues borrowed from the compact crossover despite the camouflage. The body's sharper angles make the SUV look more aggressive and boxy than its predecessor. However, the new Atlas will retain the same wheelbase as the previous generation.
A lumbering joy to slide on an ice lake
Out on the ice, it was clear that the Atlas is still a full-size SUV. I was first tasked with sliding the Atlas, fitted with snow tires, in a circle. While it was a breeze to accelerate and brake in a straight line, all hell broke loose once you tried to corner at speed. The Atlas felt lumbering compared to something much smaller, like a Golf. Inertia largely dictated where I was heading, with my inputs acting like a curling broom.
The exercise became fairly manageable after a few attempts. It wasn't only a matter of acclimating to the surface conditions, but also realizing the Atlas's all-wheel-drive system tended to deliver more power to the front wheels. When traction is at a premium, asking the front tires to guide the SUV and pull you forward at the same time is a bad idea. Things clicked after that point. After the circle, I had to link my slide to an adjoining circle on the lake for a figure eight. The third exercise, drifting around the horseshoe of cones, felt like a breeze.
But I was completely stumped by the final challenge: a lap around an ice racing track. Guiding the Atlas through a clean lap was a struggle as some corners were completely polished while others were layered in compacted snow. These conditions also shifted on a per-lap basis as I was in a group of three circulating the track. Not to mention, it had started snowing.
There's still more to be seen from the new Atlas
Pushing the Atlas to the limit on ice was a blast, but it was clear that Volkswagen was still not ready to let the cat out of the bag. Not many people are sliding their SUV sideways on ice during a typical winter commute. I can't offer much beyond those driving impressions. If you are making your anti-lock brake system clip and overheating brake pads on your drive to work, I have bigger questions.
I can't go into much detail about the all-new interior, either. The windows are also camouflaged for a reason, and I wasn't allowed to take any photos of the inside. You'll just have to wait until the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas is revealed at the New York Auto Show in April to get a better picture of what the SUV will offer. If you do want a new Atlas in your garage, you'll be able to purchase one when they're available later this year.