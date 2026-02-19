Taking A Splash-Colored 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Around A Frozen Lake Was A Blast

When I hear the phrase "on ice," it conjures images of figure skaters in Disney-themed costumes. A fun night out at the arena with family, but not the typical way to be introduced to the world of Mickey Mouse for the very first time. I walked away with a similar impression after driving the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas for the first time on an ice lake last week. The German automaker even covered the prototype SUVs in colorful camouflage for the teaser event.

Full disclosure: Volkswagen flew me out to Quebec and put me up in a secluded lakeside hotel so I could drive the 2027 Atlas.

Beneath the camo, the new Atlas is distinctly different from the previous generation. The model is shifting to the MQB Evo platform, the same as the current-gen Tiguan. The Atlas will also feature the same engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It's also easy to see some styling cues borrowed from the compact crossover despite the camouflage. The body's sharper angles make the SUV look more aggressive and boxy than its predecessor. However, the new Atlas will retain the same wheelbase as the previous generation.