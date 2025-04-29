Incremental Improvements Make The 2025 Volkswagen GTI And Golf R Better Than Ever, Even If You Still Can't Get A Manual

Mechanically, there wasn't really anything wrong with the MK8 Volkswagen GTI and Golf R. In fact, they were both pretty awesome. Redesigning an icon like the MK7 Golf is no easy task, but Volkswagen did it, and the result was two versions of the same car that both drove better than their predecessors while also offering a bit more distinction between how they drove. And yet, the people were not happy. VW also cut costs by switching out knobs and buttons for touch controls and an infotainment system that few, if any enthusiasts actually liked.

That's nothing a little refresh can't fix, though, and the MK8.5 GTI does indeed now have physical buttons on the steering wheel. The center volume and temperature controls are still touch sliders, though, and the updated center screen is sure to infuriate every single tacked-on-iPad hater, as well as some of the folks who don't normally get too worked up about it. The manual transmission option is also gone, and in a move I didn't really expect, the Golf R doesn't get the same steering wheel button update.

Still, with the new 2025 model you get more power in the Golf R, the promise of better performance and a few new options packages that make the U.S.-market Golf variants more interesting. After a day driving both on public roads and at the track, it's clear you really shouldn't sleep on either the GTI or the Golf R.

Full Disclosure: Volkswagen wanted me to drive the refreshed GTI and Golf R so badly, it flew me to Washington, D.C., put me up in a hotel for the night, provided food and drinks and rented out Summit Point so I could drive both cars on the track, too. Oh, and they also brought out Tanner Foust to show me a thing or two about driving that particular track, which really just reminded me I actually have no idea what I'm doing on track.