2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Improves On A Winning Formula With More Power And Better Fuel Economy

I said it before and I'll say it again: the interior of the second-generation Palisade is exceptional, and that doesn't change at all in the Hybrid. The Calligraphy I drove here in Austin was spec'd almost exactly the same as the car I drove in Northern California over the summer, save for the color — Galaxy Maroon over brown Nappa leather. My non-hybrid tester was Robust Emerald, but in most lighting, they both look black.

The centerpiece is the pair of 12.3-inch screens, which work in concert with one another to give all the info anyone could ever need. Of course, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available if you'd rather use that. Don't fret, though, my Luddite friend. Hyundai recognizes that not everyone is as screen-enlightened as I am. That's why there are still plenty of buttons inside the Palisade Hybrid that control things like the climate controls and radio tuner. Put down the pitchforks.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Unfortunately, the main issue I have with all non-Genesis HMG products continues here: the goddamn gauge cluster just isn't configurable enough. There's no way to display a full-size map or even the music you're listening to. No matter what you do, you're stuck with two analog-ish gauges on either side of a tiny info display in the middle. I know Hyundai can fix this. Genesis doesn't have this problem. Yes, this is a small nitpick, but what would I be if not a guy who points out little problems?

The seven-seater layout, arranged in a 2-2-3 layout, was all a great place to spend time — especially the first two rows' captain's chairs. There's plenty of adjustability in both rows, and the front gets Hyundai's Relaxation reclining mode that lets you chill out. The driver's seat even has Hyundai's Ergo Motion seat, which is sort of like a massaging seat if someone with very weak hands were doing it.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Second-row passengers get fully electric seats, plenty of USB-C ports, a sunroof, and their own climate control buttons to keep everything copacetic. Hell, I was even able to fit my 6-foot-1 frame in the rear-most seats with the forward two set to my own position. I wouldn't recommend doing this for a long time, but in a pinch, it can work. With all three rows up, it'll still be able to swallow up 20.2 cubic feet of cargo. If you need more, drop the third row for 46.3 cubic feet. Need even more somehow? The second row drops to a van-like 86.7 cubic feet. If that isn't enough, strap a trailer to the rear and tow 4,000 pounds (1,000 less than the ICE model) worth of your garbage. It's no surprise that there's all this room inside, though. The Palisade Hybrid is a big gal. It's got a 116.9-inch wheelbase, and it comes in at 199.4 inches overall.