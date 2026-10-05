It's Already Time For A New Kia Sportage

This prototype is heavily camouflaged, but there are still a lot of details we can see through the black coverings and patterned wrap. The 2026 Sportage's facelift gave it tall rectangular headlight clusters, similar to the Carnival's front end, and while these photos make it seem like this new generation will have even cooler and taller stacked lights flanking a wider, boxier grille, that's not exactly the truth. There will be a cluster of lights low down in the bumper, but going up along the sides of the grille will be a thinner section of LED running light that kinks over and up to the edge of the hood, then moving inward to meet a small light array. It's already been leaked:

Like the Tucson it'll have a clamshell hood, which is pretty neat for an affordable compact crossover. Those wheels are definitely just testing units, as there's no way Kia would put out anything that boring. It looks like the greenhouse will be more rakish than the current Sportage, with a potentially blacked-out A-pillar that would give it a visor look. Expect interesting surfacing and character lines along the sides, and hopefully some nice boxy fender flares. The rear end is completely covered, but I bet it'll take cues from models like the EV3 and Telluride. Given how this prototype was spied in Europe, you're probably looking at the short-wheelbase model and not the long-wheelbase SUV we'll get in the U.S.; the two will probably have unique D-pillar designs, but otherwise not many differences.