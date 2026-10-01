2027 Hyundai Tucson Goes Right For The RAV4 With A 42-MPG Hybrid And A Smarter Brain

Hyundai didn't just blank-sheet the 2027 Tucson's exterior, either. It also redid the crossover's interior, creating a much plusher and more inviting space. The automaker Hyundai describes the Tucson as a "software-defined vehicle," but it still has some of the physical switches and controls drivers use every day, like buttons on the steering wheel and below the center infotainment screen for climate and radio controls.

The interior is apparently inspired by home furnishings, and that's why you'll find all sorts of soft cushioning and ergonomically shaped surfaces. It's supposed to make you feel relaxed, and I guess it sort of did, even during the chaos of a vehicle reveal while I sat in there to get away from another car journalist I didn't particularly want to talk to. The massaging ErgoMotion driver's seat certainly helped, too.

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There's a real feeling of openness in the Tucson's cabin, thanks partially to the increase in size. It's roomier for rear-seat passengers too, with more head, leg and shoulder room. I was able to fit behind myself without a problem at 6-foot-1, and getting in was a cinch, thanks to the fact the rear doors now open at an 83-degree angle.

The more minimalist designs of the dashboard and center console also contribute to the airiness. Hyundai worked to slim both down, cutting down on distractions while creating what it calls a "two-layered instrument panel design" that separates form and function. The horizontal upper layer is meant to provide visual comfort, and the lower area and open tray are for a more practical storage space and optional dual 15-watt wireless charging pads.

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One of the goals of Hyundai's Pleos Connect system is to cut down on driver distractions, which is why the infotainment layout is pretty simple. In the middle of the dash, there's a fairly traditional 12.9-inch touchscreen. The left section of the screen serves as a driver display showing speed and other pieces of vehicle information, while the rest of it is a regular infotainment screen with configurable widgets for media, maps and everything else you could imagine — including things you can't imagine since Pleos allows owners to download apps created by others.

Behind the squircle-shaped steering wheel is a rather slim 9.9-inch display similar to what we saw on the Polestar 4. Engineers say it's meant to keep the driver's field of vision uncluttered and only display critical information like speed, as well as radio, map directions or a few other things via widgets. It's almost like a head-up display built into the dash.