2027 Kia EV3 Starts At Just $31,385, And The Model With 321 Miles Of Range Is $36,485

That base EV3 may be called the Light, but on paper at least, it doesn't seem that light on tech and features. Dual 12.3-inch screens inside running wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, five USB-C ports throughout, and an earlier version of the company's Highway Driving Assist with hands-on lane follow are all standard equipment.

Kia

For $3,700 on the Wind or $3,200 on the upper Land trim levels you can get all-wheel drive, which adds a second motor and boosts output from 201 horsepower and 209 pound-feet of torque to 261 hp and 284 lb-ft. Going for AWD drops range to 280 miles. The sporty-looking $44,985 GT-Line trim comes standard with AWD, but the really fun EV3 is the $47,385 GT, which gets 288 hp and 345 lb-ft and needs just 5.4 seconds to hit 60 mph, almost a full second quicker than the other AWD models.

Every EV3 can DC fast-charge at up to 350 kW via a Tesla-style NACS port, which will take the car from 10% to 80% charge in about half an hour. It's also solidly one of the better-looking cars in its arena, really looking like a mini EV9, particularly from the back. In any case, the online configurator is live now, too, so you can customize your EV3 to your heart's (and budget's) content.