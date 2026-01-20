2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Feels Like An Easy Home Run In An Underserved Segment

For the front two occupants the K4 Hatchback's interior looks identical to the sedan, and that's a good thing. Every trim has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and while the base model has a 4-inch gauge cluster screen within the same housing, there's an available 12.3-inch gauge screen that also adds a touchscreen climate control screen between them. The screens are running Kia's latest infotainment system that has customizable skins themed after things like Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic and the NBA that not only change the look of the touchscreen, but even aspects like the speedometer. It's a great system, with good integration for the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are hard controls for the most-used climate and media functions, large cupholders, and pretty nice materials throughout.

I like how low the center console is; sometimes in smaller cars my right knee is always banging up against a hard-plastic surface, which isn't a problem here. The seats are more thickly bolstered and supportive than I expected, and the steering wheel is great too, though I do prefer the two-spoke design of the EX. I like the black-and-white color scheme of this tester, but with certain paint colors you can get a $295 package that gets you red leather on the majority of the seats instead of just the outer bands, as well as on the door panels and steering wheel. Kia says that option has been extremely popular on the K4 sedan, with more than half of GT-Line buyers going for it.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

This being a hatchback, I'm sure you really want to know what it's like behind the B-pillar, and I'm happy to report good things there, too. There's no hit to rear-seat space compared to the sedan, with the hatch actually having an inch more rear headroom and the same amount of shoulder room, hip room and leg room. (There's more head room and leg room back there than in a Civic hatchback, too.) The fold-down center armrest has a cupholder in it, and there's two USB-C ports back there. A very premium touch is the way the seatbacks wrap around onto the door panels, creating a more lounge-like seating position — this is something BMW has done on cars like the iX, and it makes a big difference.

Open up the tailgate and the K4 Hatchback has 22.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, nearly 8 cubes more than the K4 sedan, and folding down the 60/40-split second row expands that to 59.3 cubic feet. The cargo space itself is deep and nicely shaped, with a removable parcel shelf and hooks to hang bags on the sides.