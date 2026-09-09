The Korean-Market Hyundai Grandeur Looks Awesome But Sucks To Drive

I grew up thumbing through as many car magazines as I could get my grubby little hands on, whether they were the domestic buff books or totally foreign ones that didn't even use the Latin alphabet. I didn't care that I couldn't read them; my car-obsessed mind simply wanted to look at all the cars that I wouldn't otherwise see driving around my hometown in Los Angeles, so I've had a lot of practice lusting after foreign-market cars. Unfortunately, like many things one lusts after in life, reality is often much less exciting than fantasy, and there's usually a strong reason why companies choose not to bring certain models to the U.S. market.

Which brings me to the case of the wonderful Hyundai Grandeur. We first knew of it in the U.S. as the one-generation-only Hyundai XG350 in the early 2000s, and then the Hyundai Azera that lasted two generations before being discontinued in our market. But the Grandeur was first introduced in 1986, and it has soldiered on in other markets since our Azera's discontinuation, topping Korean car sales lists for a while. I had the chance to drive the newly facelifted Grandeur when Hyundai flew me to its home country a couple weeks ago, and while my time with the car was limited, it was enough to know we aren't missing anything of substance by not getting the Grandeur in the U.S. — at least not with the powertrain I sampled.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Full disclosure: Hyundai flew me and a small group of journalists to Korea to cover its annual Investor Day Meeting, as well as to learn about and experience its new Pleos Connect infotainment ecosystem. It put me up in a swanky hotel and kept me fed for a few days, and I also got a brief chance to drive the Korean-market Grandeur.