Hyundai's New Pleos Connect Infotainment System Is High-Tech Without Completely Losing The Plot

This was my first time visiting Korea, so needless to say I was intimidated by the prospect of driving in a totally unfamiliar environment with street signs that used a different alphabet, but I feel like I can offer a good perspective of how the system is to use while being mentally preoccupied. I think the system works well, but there were a lot of menus to swipe through, and the Grandeur had nowhere convenient to stabilize my hand while I tried navigating them, which posed some challenges.

When driving, I really appreciated the compact but clear driver's display, as well as the HUD. Yes, there was a fair bit of redundant information between the three displays, but I appreciated that no matter where I was looking I could always see my speed — and mercifully my navigation instructions, too.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

For those familiar with Hyundai Group's current infotainment system, you'll know about the blind-spot monitor cameras that pop up in the gauge cluster when you engage a turn signal. I love this function, but due to the slim driver's display, the camera feed has migrated to the center screen. Hyundai lets the driver move the camera feed around the screen so it can be positioned for convenient viewing without blocking anything important you may have on the screen when it pops up. I actually found the center-screen placement to be more handy than the current setup, especially when looking to my right to check my passenger-side blind spot, since I felt like I could easily glance between the camera feed and the physical mirror, or through the windows. It may not seem like it would be more convenient, but I truly found it to be so.

The configurable menu bar located at the bottom of the center screen was handy because it remembered what apps I used and left them quickly accessible if I needed to go back to them. Also helpful was the permanent vehicle settings icon in the bottom left of the screen, which offered a convenient way to quickly navigate to that menu, though it was blocked from my view by the steering wheel. In the Grandeur that steering wheel is a small squircle one, shaped to avoid obscuring the driver's display that's perched high on the dash, and I didn't encounter any visibility issues or usability issues with the wheel itself. It looked a bit funky but worked like a charm for me, though shorter drivers may feel differently.

One annoyance came in the form of the Grandeur's air vents. They look incredible, especially the outer vents that blended seamlessly with the dash design, but they could only be aimed using the touchscreen. That's a function that is always going to irk me personally, but again, if I owned the car, I'd just set them and forget them. We don't yet know if any future U.S.-bound Hyundai products will also be saddled with air vents like these, but at least cars like the redesigned Elantra and Tucson will have manually-adjusted vents. The row of hard buttons and controls below the screen were much appreciated, easy to use without requiring me to look away from the road, and they felt well-constructed when I toggled them up and down. Hyundai assured us that it is committed to retaining some physical controls now and in the future, which is some great news.