2027 Hyundai Tucson Looks Even Wilder Than The New Elantra

The Tucson's headlight setup is similar to the Elantra's, with diagonal running light slashes at the edges of the front fenders and a horizontal light bar that here runs across the entire nose. The actual headlights themselves are small pods tucked into the corners of the bumper. At the rear, there's the same motif as at the front, but the blades at the ends are larger and are the actual taillights. If you take a step back and think a bit abstractly, these light signatures form the letter H, for Hyundai, of course.

Those super chunky fenders give the Tucson an awesome stance, and I love how the black plastic wheel arch inserts are integrated into the body side, with angular edges but traditional round wheel openings. Hyundai also really thought out the cutlines for all the various body panels, with all of them nicely lining up with various styling elements. The automaker (and its sister companies Kia and Genesis) have been on a tear when it comes to colors and materials, and five new paint colors include Red Rock Orange Matte and Goyo Copper Pearl, both of which I want to see.

Hyundai

The bumpers and side skirts have thick silver components that give the SUV a more rugged look, but if that's not rugged enough for you, there will be an off-road-y XRT trim. Shown on the right in the photo above, it has an even blockier front end design with larger air intakes, more of that metallic-look trim and a broader application of black cladding that has a forged carbon–inspired pattern. Expect that model to also have different wheels with chunkier tires and unique color offerings, among other changes.