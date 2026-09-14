Volkswagen Mission Efficiency Prototype Picks Up Where The XL1 Left Off With Ultra-Low CoD And 500-Mile Electric Range

VW is touting the Mission Efficiency as a somewhat practical vehicle, with a 2+2 coupe layout and a sizable 17-cubic foot trunk. Like most low-slung coupes, rear seat room isn't exactly plentiful, as VW says they're intended for passengers up to about 5-foot-3, but they can also fold down to create a load floor, and they've got storage boxes beneath them for some additional cargo room. There are also apparently some small compartments that sit behind the rear-wheel covers. Clearly, VW wants theoretical buyers to go on some hypermiling grand tours in this thing.

Volkswagen

Clearly, VW's designers and engineers pulled a lot of inspiration from the XL1, though when chasing the ultimate aerodynamic shape, you sort of always get the same teardrop look with fully covered rear wheels and a long, sloping roofline. VW calls it "boat tailing," which is far more elegant. It also has a nearly completely covered underbody and a narrower rear axle (when compared to the ID Polo) to help with airflow underneath the car

One place that it deviates from the XL1 is the side-view mirrors. The XL1 famously used cameras for mirrors, whereas the Mission Efficiency has traditional glass mirrors. During testing, it was found that camera mirrors wouldn't provide enough efficiency advantages to justify the added cost and energy consumption.

Volkswagen

The less-is-more approach continues on the inside, as you won't find any sort of infotainment screen. The driver can instead mount a smartphone or tablet on a rail and wirelessly connect it to the car. There are no permanently installed speakers, either — just a portable Bluetooth unit that is meant to reduce weight.

Volkswagen might not be in the best financial position right now, but that isn't stopping the German automaker from innovating. That's sort of beautiful to see. Like the XL1, I'm not sure if the Mission Efficiency will hit production in any sort of meaningful way, but with how gas prices are going right now, it could be the exact right car and the exact right time.