Why Your CarMax Online Offer Might Not Be The Final Number
Buying a vehicle from CarMax can be a mixed bag; just ask the service members who received settlements after their rides were illegally repossessed. The company also gets dinged for above-market prices that can't be negotiated. Yet, there's something to be said about purchasing a car without any pressure — and I used to work at a dealership. Selling a vehicle to CarMax is a whole different matter, at least from my perspective. If the price is right, it's as easy as it gets.
Over the past two decades, I've sold five vehicles to CarMax, mostly lease returns, and each time I've walked away with a check. The most recent time was in 2022, at the height of COVID-inspired car market craziness. I had an extra vehicle, and in the spirit of buy low, sell high, I took advantage of the situation. In the past, I would just drive to my local CarMax store and drink coffee while waiting about an hour for the car to be appraised. But after a lockdown built around online convenience, I took a different approach. I went to CarMax's website and entered the car's details.
I made sure to be accurate about condition and history (the vehicle was clean) and received a fair offer in a few seconds that was later honored to the penny at the store. However, I was deliberate about the vehicle's details because of the fine print. I don't remember the exact wording from four years ago, but it was similar to what CarMax says today: The offer is valid for seven days and is subject to a review of "your car's condition, use, and history." Those terms can make or break the CarMax car-selling experience.
CarMax conditions for its online purchase offers
A dent here, a paint scratch there, high mileage, accident history, and title washing could all be issues and make a meaningful difference in the offer you receive from CarMax. Leave out the bad stuff, and naturally, the offer will be higher. To ensure the company is buying what is promised, CarMax has a significant qualifier: The offer is "contingent on your providing accurate information." The company isn't going to pay based on the seller's statement — everything has to be backed by research and an in-person inspection.
To demonstrate how different elements can affect a CarMax offer, I initially tried to submit a couple of real cars, but was rebuffed with requests for photos or an in-person inspection. Instead, I turned to a research tool from Edmunds (owned by CarMax) to explore trade-in values. The first time around, I entered an average-condition 2016 Toyota Corolla LE with 98,000 miles and a clean history, and the vehicle was valued at $7,515. Next, I used the same vehicle but changed the details to rough condition, 138,000 miles, and one fender bender, and the valuation dropped by 28% to $5,408. CarMax's actual offers may differ, but the point is that valuations can swing significantly depending on the condition, history, and other factors.
In addition, the clock starts ticking with every CarMax offer – seven days to be specific. There are a couple of reasons for the deadline. According to Kelley Blue Book, a typical car depreciates by about 10% per year or 0.83% per month after the initial two years. That adds up, even after a few weeks or months. Also, mileage can accumulate — the Federal Highway Administration shares that the average U.S. driver adds 1,100 miles monthly.
Feedback on CarMax purchase offers
Predictably, online comments about CarMax's purchase offers are on both sides of the fence. Nonetheless, they're worth reviewing because not everyone had as good an experience as I did. One Reddit post describes a rollercoaster ride with an offer on a Ford Escape. The online buyout of $6,000 was reduced to $2,500 in-store due to a transmission problem. A few minutes later, the amount was revised to $4,000. In a reply to the post, a commentator, claiming to be a CarMax employee, stated the offers frequently stay the same, and added, "The only way they typically change is if there's damage not noted. Hail damage, engine noise, transmission issues."
Another Reddit user named yotaman2020 mentioned receiving an online offer for a Toyota Camry that dropped by $3,500 in store, including an $800 deduction for damaged wheels. However, the final amount was still higher than the offers from local Toyota dealers. Meanwhile, ObligationCalm8026 called an online offer on a Subaru Forester "a total bait and switch." The initial $7,600 dropped to $5,000 due to reported exterior damage.
There's no shortage of positive Reddit comments about CarMax's online vs. in-store offers. Numerous posts report that the company honored the online offer when the vehicle was presented in person. The qualifier is that the information about the car's condition needs to be honest. And some people, like this Facebook Marketplace seller, take honesty to the extreme.