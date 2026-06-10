Why Your CarMax Online Offer Might Not Be The Final Number

Buying a vehicle from CarMax can be a mixed bag; just ask the service members who received settlements after their rides were illegally repossessed. The company also gets dinged for above-market prices that can't be negotiated. Yet, there's something to be said about purchasing a car without any pressure — and I used to work at a dealership. Selling a vehicle to CarMax is a whole different matter, at least from my perspective. If the price is right, it's as easy as it gets.

Over the past two decades, I've sold five vehicles to CarMax, mostly lease returns, and each time I've walked away with a check. The most recent time was in 2022, at the height of COVID-inspired car market craziness. I had an extra vehicle, and in the spirit of buy low, sell high, I took advantage of the situation. In the past, I would just drive to my local CarMax store and drink coffee while waiting about an hour for the car to be appraised. But after a lockdown built around online convenience, I took a different approach. I went to CarMax's website and entered the car's details.

I made sure to be accurate about condition and history (the vehicle was clean) and received a fair offer in a few seconds that was later honored to the penny at the store. However, I was deliberate about the vehicle's details because of the fine print. I don't remember the exact wording from four years ago, but it was similar to what CarMax says today: The offer is valid for seven days and is subject to a review of "your car's condition, use, and history." Those terms can make or break the CarMax car-selling experience.