The Average Price Of 3-Year-Old Used Cars Has Increased By Over $9,000 Since 2019 Because We Live In Hell

Luxury cars saw the largest used car price increases, but the prices of a lot of mundane cars have skyrocketed too. The Porsche Cayenne and 911 top the list of three-year-old cars with the largest price increases between 2019 and 2026, with the price of each jumping by about 75%. For example, in 2019, the average price of a used 2016 Cayenne was $50,301, but now the average price of a used 2023 Cayenne has ballooned up to $88,387.

On the more utilitarian end of the spectrum, three-year-old Hyundai Elantras, Kia Sportages, and Toyota Camrys have experienced the biggest price increase. Elantras are up the most at 56% pricier than they were in 2019, followed by Kia Sportages at a 50.5% price hike, and the Toyota Camry is close behind with a 49.9% increase in price. In 2019, the average price of a used 2016 Hyundai Elantra was $12,295, but now the average price of a used 2023 Elantra is up to $19,178. Even when accounting for inflation, $12,295 in 2019 would be the same as $16,310 in 2026, so prices have well outpaced inflation.