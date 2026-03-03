CarMax Is Paying $15,000 For Each Vehicle It Allegedly Repossessed Illegally

Despite constant reassurance from the media and politicians, it sure seems like the average American is facing tough financial times at the moment. An estimated 1.73 million vehicles were repossessed in 2024 alone, a feat which hasn't happened since the fateful year 2009, and nearly 20% of new-vehicle buyers are spending over $1,000 each month on their car payments. In a rare bit of good news about car loans though, the Department of Justice announced that last week, CarMax agreed to pay at least $15,000 in a settlement to each of the 28 service members whose cars it allegedly repossessed illegally while they were called to military service.

The service members Civil Relief Act (SCRA) states that "active service members are protected from foreclosure and repossession under certain circumstances, including the common requirement that lenders must obtain a court order before taking such actions." According to Al.com, "According to the consent agreement, between March 1, 2018, and Oct. 24, 2023, the used car dealer repossessed the vehicles of at least 28 service members who were in active military service or had been called to military service."