Used Car Prices Climb To Pandemic Levels Once Again

As of the time of this writing (yesterday morning), AAA said the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.32 a gallon, while diesel averages $6.23. That's the most expensive diesel has ever been, and for the first time ever, the national average gas price stayed above $4 a gallon for the entire month of August. If you've been thinking about replacing your gas guzzler with something more efficient, though, you could be in for a shock when you get a look at used car prices, since Kelly Blue Book reports that used car prices are back to pandemic-era levels.

According to KBB's listing data, the average used price hit $27,239 in the month of August. That's the highest it's been since December 2022 when the industry was still facing serious COVID-related shortages, and used car values shot through the roof. Today, we aren't dealing with a deadly global pandemic interrupting supply chains anymore, but the same problem with supply not keeping up with demand.

In fact, the supply of available used cars is even lower than it was in August 2022. Back then, dealers had about 2.42 million vehicles listed for sale. Today, that figure has dropped to about 2.13 million. So while we tend to see used car prices flatline or drop in late summer, the lack of supply is pushing prices up instead.