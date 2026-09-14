Oil News: Bad

It's been a busy weekend for a lot of us, especially now that football's back. Michigan won, Ohio State lost, and Florida State fired its athletic director. Most importantly, though, Georgia rolled over its second cupcake in a row without once looking like it might lose an easy game. But now it's Monday, which means we have to go back to caring about "important" things that "actually matter" or whatever. You know, like catching up on what happened with Republicans' beloved war with Iran and how much it will cost to fill up your tank. Unfortunately for all of us, the oil news is bad.

To be clear, I'm not talking about prices, specifically, although those are also headed in a concerning direction. According to AAA, the national average has risen to $4.32 a gallon, with premium coming in at $5.19 and diesel an eye-watering $6.23. That's not great. Nor is it encouraging that regular gasoline is $0.17 more expensive than it was a week ago and diesel prices climbed $0.16. The line's going in the bad direction, and that's only going to make everything else we buy more expensive. Including previously inexpensive used electric vehicles.

What's more concerning, though, is that all the other news has "pricier fuel" written all over it, too. Last week, Houthi rebels successfully attacked the East-West pipeline that Saudi Arabia uses to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz. Now, Reuters reports the Saudis have had to shut that pipeline down, likely taking 4% of the world's oil offline. If you were hoping oil and therefore gas would get cheaper soon, a major oil pipeline going down is about the last thing you want to hear about right now.