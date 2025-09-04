VinFast Is Losing An Astonishing Amount Of Money

Japan and the United States are apparently in the final stages of talks to bring down tariffs on Japanese vehicles that are imported to the U.S. within 10-14 days of President Trump actually signing his executive order. By the end of this month, the U.S. tariff rate on Japanese vehicles could come down from 27.5% to 15%, according to a source within the Japanese government.

Right now, the exact date to be specified in the executive order is still under discussion, the source said. They added that the final decision would rest with Trump. Back in July, the U.S. agreed to lower tariffs on Japanese automotive imports, but the timing remains unclear as Trump has yet to actually sign the order. From Reuters:

Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa flew to Washington on Thursday to press the United States over issuing the executive order. The executive order is also expected to include provisions that the 15% levy agreed in July would not be stacked on Japanese imports that are subject to higher tariffs, while items previously subject to less than 15% tariffs would be adjusted to 15%, the source said. The two governments are working to include in the executive order some context on the tariff deal, including Japan's plans to expand U.S. rice imports and purchases of U.S.-made aircraft, according to the source. A joint statement outlining the July agreement and a memorandum clarifying rules for Japan's planned $550 billion U.S.-bound investment package are also expected to be issued alongside the executive order.

Of course, a 15% tariff is still not ideal for manufacturers, the government, or consumers, but it could be the best everyone is going to get while Trump is in office.