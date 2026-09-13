How Chasing Average MPG Improvements Brought More Tech To Cars (For Better Or Worse)

If you took the average passenger vehicle from 50 years ago and compared it to the average passenger vehicle in 2026, you'd doubtless see a host of differences. The first thing you might notice is that the average car of the past looks a lot different, both stylistically and functionally. The boxy, angular body design of the past has largely disappeared. Similarly, sedans and wagons — which represented over 75% of all vehicles in production — make up only a sad, sad 25% of the cars in production today according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Despite this trend toward larger cars, average fuel economy estimates have also risen significantly since the 1970s.

Similarly, the amount of tech available in cars has ballooned massively. Sure, the first proper computer was introduced into a car in the '60s, and the first oxygen sensor arrived in 1976, but those little electronic nuggets are a far cry from the screen-centric, computer-rich design of modern cars, with features like surround-view cameras and over-the-air updates. While correlation does not equal causation, the EPA has analyzed data from the last 50 years to show that average mpg improvements are indeed directly tied to the increasing presence of tech features.

The reason for this trend is more intuitive than it may seem. As automakers worked to improve gas mileage to meet federal and state regulations, they needed ways to monitor and control the car's systems at a finer level than before to increase efficiency, leading to the introduction of computerized systems. This is how we've ended up with start-stop systems and selective cylinder deactivation. These don't take a modern computer's full processing power, though, leaving room for adding ancillary systems.