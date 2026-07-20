How The Average MPG In The '70s Compares To The Average MPG Today

Comparing eras often raises big questions. Would a modern CGI remake of "Jaws" live up to 1975's mechanical shark masterpiece? Could TikTok dance trends have delayed disco's demise? Should more new cars have a denim-inspired interior like the 1973 AMC Gremlin Levi's Edition? But these are subjective matters. Turning to facts, the Gremlin was lauded for its fuel economy, with an advertised 18 mpg in '74. A 1970 Ford Maverick boasted 22, while a 2026 Ford Maverick can reach 42. We know that's better, but how do average mpg numbers from the '70s compare to the average mpg today?

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that just 8% of our crude oil now comes from the Middle East. Circumstances are different, but echo the oil embargo of 50 years ago, when we relied more heavily on foreign supplies. Long gas lines were commonplace, as the average 1974 U.S. passenger car fuel economy was 13.1 miles per gallon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Now, war-related increases in premium gas prices have us reaching for regular, despite today's average mpg being roughly double what it was in the 1970s.

The EPA reports that in 2024, the industry reached 33.5 mpg for sedans and wagons, and 39.2 mpg for car-based SUVs. Factoring in trucks and vans drops overall numbers to 27.2. Removing hybrids and EVs lands us at 25.6. Honest progress, but perhaps less than expected based purely on numbers.