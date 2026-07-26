The Upsides And Downsides Of Over-The-Air Software Updates For Modern Cars

The auto industry has never stood still, but the shift from hardware to software has arguably been one of the biggest changes it's ever gone through. Today's connected vehicles contain millions of lines of code which control everything from infotainment through to driver-assistance features and battery management. As a result, maintaining a modern car no longer stops at oil changes and replacing tired hardware, it also revolves around updating software, too.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates have become a key part of this new approach, enabling customers to download fixes and improvements remotely, much in the same way as a smartphone updates without needing an in-person visit. Benefits of this new approach in the automotive world include skipping the hassle of dealership visits, the chance to receive new features post-purchase, and performance improvements too.

If that all sounds great, that's because it generally is, but OTA updates aren't perfect. Interrupted or failed updates can sometimes render the vehicle immobile, requiring the vehicle systems to be reset or even replaced, plus incomplete updates can also result in battery drain, while rushed updates can sometimes introduce more bugs than they fix. Furthermore, a connected vehicle also poses a cybersecurity and privacy risk. Throughout this article, we explore the various pros and cons.