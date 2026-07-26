The Upsides And Downsides Of Over-The-Air Software Updates For Modern Cars
The auto industry has never stood still, but the shift from hardware to software has arguably been one of the biggest changes it's ever gone through. Today's connected vehicles contain millions of lines of code which control everything from infotainment through to driver-assistance features and battery management. As a result, maintaining a modern car no longer stops at oil changes and replacing tired hardware, it also revolves around updating software, too.
Over-the-air (OTA) updates have become a key part of this new approach, enabling customers to download fixes and improvements remotely, much in the same way as a smartphone updates without needing an in-person visit. Benefits of this new approach in the automotive world include skipping the hassle of dealership visits, the chance to receive new features post-purchase, and performance improvements too.
If that all sounds great, that's because it generally is, but OTA updates aren't perfect. Interrupted or failed updates can sometimes render the vehicle immobile, requiring the vehicle systems to be reset or even replaced, plus incomplete updates can also result in battery drain, while rushed updates can sometimes introduce more bugs than they fix. Furthermore, a connected vehicle also poses a cybersecurity and privacy risk. Throughout this article, we explore the various pros and cons.
OTA updates save time and hassle
This has to be the main appeal of OTA updates for owners of compatible cars, as taking time out of the week to visit the dealer for a safety recall to be carried out is a frustrating prospect for many. The convenience of OTA updates has enabled more owners to keep their cars updated, with Renault estimating that between 85 and 90% of its OTA-applicable vehicles are fully updated, in comparison to its estimated 60% of vehicles which require dealership visits for updates.
More often than not, the OTA update will require the vehicle to be stationary, which can be a source of frustration. Fortunately though, it's possible to schedule OTA updates to be installed through the night, or when the vehicle is not required. Generally, the update will also inform owners of how long is needed in order for it to install, so they can plan a suitable time in which to schedule it for.
In addition to saving dealer visits, OTA updates also allow for a faster rollout of recalls and repairs. Whereas dealers can only handle so many cars in a given day, and therefore need to carefully schedule such visits, OTA updates can be rolled out on a much faster scale, so no more waiting around for glitches and other concerns to be addressed.
New features after purchase
Many of us would love to simply download new features to our cars, and for owners of connected vehicles, that wish is a reality. There have been plenty of examples over the years of updates not simply fixing glitches and annoying bugs, but actually introducing new features, too.
For example, when Polestar deployed its fifteenth OTA updates for the Polestar 2, which we first test-drove back in 2021, it included the integration of the YouTube app. Sure, it's hardly a life-changing update, but it no doubt made in-car lunch breaks a little more enjoyable for owners. Another example includes Lucid giving owners the chance to install an update which provided access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which for many, is an absolute must-have. The ability to simply wake up one morning, hop into the car, and find new features or fresh infotainment displays is an enticing upside, and a great demonstration of how OTA updates can be used to truly enrich the user's ownership experience, rather than just fix bugs.
Performance improvements
It's not just useful apps and bugs that can be fixed via OTA updates either, but they can also update how various aspects of the car performs. Such updates might come in the way of a performance boost, such as with Tesla's Model 3 2019 update which boosted horsepower by roughly 5%, or Polestar's $1,195 Polestar 2 update, which introduced an extra 68 horsepower when installed.
Equally as beneficial are the other types of performance updates rolled out by automakers. Examples include a 2018 update which saw braking distances reduced on Tesla models, and when Porsche updated early Taycan models, which saw vehicle ranges increase, and improved thermal management of the battery.
Even infotainment speeds can be improved too. Polestar 2 owners have noted online that their infotainment systems definitely seem to be more responsive following a recent update, so OTA updates aren't just about fixes, they're about improving the user experience without the hassle of swapping out hardware and scheduling dealer visits.
Privacy and cybersecurity concerns
All is not rosy in the world of OTA updates though, with one of the biggest concerns relating to privacy and cybersecurity matters. Speaking to CNBC, Gabriel Lim, a senior analyst at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore said "the potential of a foreign actor sabotaging the controls of a moving vehicle is a possibility," highlighting the very real risks that are being introduced to motorists via OTA updates.
As a result of the risks, the American Enterprise Institute recommends additional security reviews, in addition to restrictions on foreign-made hardware and software in vehicles sold within the US. Some outlets in the industry are less concerned regarding threats to security and privacy, pointing out that automakers use encryption technologies to keep OTA channels protected, and that privacy regulations have to be adhered to.
Yael Grauer, Consumer Reports' program manager for cybersecurity research, notes that the risks are relatively low, and that well-designed OTA systems have technologies in place to stop harmful updates being installed. She also clarifies that, should any owners be nervous about accepting the updates remotely, they can always opt to have them carried out at the dealer still, so that each update can be verified by those in the know as an extra security measure.
Failed updates can be real hassle
With the real appeal of OTA updates being convenience for owners, the fact that a failed or interrupted update can render the vehicle completely useless has to be up there as a fairly major downside. Just last year, a number of Jeep hybrids were completely bricked after a disastrous software update, requiring owners to download another update to fix the issue, while many others had their stranded vehicles towed to dealers.
Battery drain is another issue with OTA updates. If they don't complete cleanly, affected modules can be left in a power loop, which saps power from the car's battery. So, when owners return to their vehicle expecting an updated car that's ready to go, instead, they are faced with a flat battery and a problem.
After hearing how problematic these updates can be, it's reasonable to expect that some owners may wish to postpone or avoid them altogether, but as it happens, delaying OTA updates might now affect warranty coverage. The effectively forced compliance will likely rub some owners up the wrong way, leaving them wishing they'd simply kept their old cars, and just put up with old-school dealer visits.