Do Backup Cameras Make Driving Safer?

Automakers were required to start equipping their cars with rearview cameras in 2018, and the results since then have been dramatic. According to research presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition, the federal mandate has helped reduce the number of severe injuries caused by backovers by almost 50% among kids younger than five, while fatalities in that age group have decreased by 78%.

Meanwhile, a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — albeit from the pre-mandate era — found that people aged 70 or older made up some 26% of deaths from backup accidents. There's also evidence that rearview cameras are especially effective in helping older drivers take the helm. Per research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the cameras helped cut back crashes involving folks aged 70 or above by 36%. This compares to a drop of 16% for younger drivers.

The reasons are pretty self-explanatory. Since you don't have to look out of what could be a small rear window, such as trying to see past heads in the back rows, cameras can greatly improve your rearward visibility. Since looking at a rearview camera is much less difficult than trying to turn your head around as far as it will go, it makes driving safer for older people or those with physical challenges.