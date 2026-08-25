How The Genesis GV90's Full-Length Roof Airbag Will Keep You Safe And Inside The Car In A Rollover Crash
There are a hell of a lot of very cool features on the 2028 Genesis GV90 that you're not going to find on any other car. It's got electronically swiveling front seats and an extending cinema screen, and the heated wood floors and B-pillar-less Neolun Arch Gate coach doors of the GV90 Neolun are distinctly unique to Genesis' new flagship SUV. But there's one other never-before-seen feature that could actually be more important than all of those fancy tricks: the GV90's full-length roof airbag.
While style and luxury were clear objectives of the GV90, the company says that safety was also paramount during the full-size SUV's development. It's a big reason why the automaker came up with this all-new type of airbag that's a true industry-first, according to Genesis, working in concert with the 11 other slightly more conventional airbags found throughout the GV90's cabin. The roof airbag is quite special, though. Running the length of the GV90 and GV90 Neolun's ceiling, its main job is to protect those inside from the hard, unforgiving glass roof floating above their heads.
Full Disclosure: Genesis flew me out to San Francisco, California, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me, all so I could check out the 2028 GV90 and GV90 Neolun.
Not-so-fun bag
Genesis says that during the GV90's development it really focused on rollover crashes — one of the less ideal ways to crash a car, to say the least. During a presentation, Genesis cited a 2018 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that claimed 31.6% of people who were ejected from their vehicles in rollovers were ejected through the sunroof. Obviously that's not great, and Genesis' engineers wanted to do something about it.
The roof airbag doesn't just keep passengers in, though. It also makes sure they don't clonk their heads on the glass in the case of a rollover. I mean, most people aren't getting flung out of the car through in rollover crashes. For the most part, they're probably just hitting their noggins, and this new system is meant to keep that from happening. It'll also stop debris and other dangerous stuff from getting into the car and injuring occupants in the event of a rollover.
And the way it works is pretty sick. The airbag starts inflating at the back of the GV90 and rapidly expands forward, guided by wires mounted alongside the vehicle's massively long panoramic sunroof. You may have noticed that it seems a bit narrower than other panoramic glass roofs, and those wires are the reason. I think it's a pretty small price to pay.
Maybe coming to future models
As for the roof airbag's future, well, like everything else during my time with Genesis in San Francisco, the brand's spokespeople were cryptic. A representative for Genesis made it clear that the roof airbag is designed for SUVs specifically, which makes sense considering they're more prone to rollover crashes (and injuries and deaths due to them) than traditional sedans.
However, he declined to say if it would end up rolling out to other models. If I had to hazard a guess, this is something we will end up seeing on future Genesis (and possibly Hyundai and Kia) SUVs, but I don't think it's going to end up being added to vehicles that already exist, simply because the mechanism takes up too much room.
In any case, something as hidden away as the roof airbag can get lost in the shuffle when a vehicle like the GV90 is revealed, boasting a billion cool and interesting features you're able to see and touch. Hopefully, no one ever has to experience what this thing is like in a crash, but I've got a feeling it'll take care of them if they have to.