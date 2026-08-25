How The Genesis GV90's Full-Length Roof Airbag Will Keep You Safe And Inside The Car In A Rollover Crash

There are a hell of a lot of very cool features on the 2028 Genesis GV90 that you're not going to find on any other car. It's got electronically swiveling front seats and an extending cinema screen, and the heated wood floors and B-pillar-less Neolun Arch Gate coach doors of the GV90 Neolun are distinctly unique to Genesis' new flagship SUV. But there's one other never-before-seen feature that could actually be more important than all of those fancy tricks: the GV90's full-length roof airbag.

While style and luxury were clear objectives of the GV90, the company says that safety was also paramount during the full-size SUV's development. It's a big reason why the automaker came up with this all-new type of airbag that's a true industry-first, according to Genesis, working in concert with the 11 other slightly more conventional airbags found throughout the GV90's cabin. The roof airbag is quite special, though. Running the length of the GV90 and GV90 Neolun's ceiling, its main job is to protect those inside from the hard, unforgiving glass roof floating above their heads.

Full Disclosure: Genesis flew me out to San Francisco, California, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me, all so I could check out the 2028 GV90 and GV90 Neolun.