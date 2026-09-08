6 Android Auto Features That Help Make Long Highway Trips Better

If you have an Android phone and a car with an infotainment system made in the past decade, you're likely familiar with Android Auto. It acts as an extension of your phone and displays its apps on a car-friendly interface, taking care of navigation, calls, messages, and media playback — negating the need for you to constantly use your phone while driving. Whether it's the daily work commute or a long highway trip, Android Auto undoubtedly makes driving easier.

Still, if you're heading out on a road trip, simply hooking up your phone to Android Auto and accepting its default setup means you're probably not getting everything the system has to offer. Several useful features are tucked away deep into Android Auto's settings, and a few minutes of preparation before a road trip can considerably improve the experience.

From simple adjustments like decluttering the Android Auto launcher and tweaking notification controls for fewer distractions, to more substantive stuff like AI-enabled conversations and other useful settings, here are six Android Auto features to check out before embarking on your next big road trip.