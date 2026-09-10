Our Silly Trade War With Canada Bans Can-Am Spyder And Canyon

As our ludicrous trade war with Canada, of all countries, continues to escalate, the casualties continue to mount. Because Canada has the audacity to not simply roll over and accept our ridiculous tariffs, and has struck back with their own tariffs on U.S. goods instead, the Trump Administration has outright banned certain Canadian products from being imported at all, reports CBS News. These include the Canadian-built Can-Am Spyder and its adventure-oriented cousin, the Canyon.

While the executive order does not call out Can-Am by name, the description of banned vehicles seems specifically written for its models that are made in Canada. From the executive order annex:

Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc

This leaves out the Origin and Pulse, both because they are electric and because they're made in Mexico, according to ADVRider. That still leaves the Ryker, but a spokesperson at BRP, Can-Am's parent company, did not mention it in a statement to RideApart: